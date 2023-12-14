NBCC stock jumps nearly 6% to new 52-week high on ₹1,500 crore order win
The company's shares this year so far have risen nearly 115%. Following three consecutive months of lacklustre performance from December to February, the stock made a strong comeback. Over the next nine months, it recorded gains in eight of them.
Shares of NBCC (India), a state-owned construction firm, jumped 5.6% in early trade on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹84.75 apiece after the company bagged an order worth ₹1,500 crore. On Wednesday, the company informed investors through an exchange filing that it had received the work order from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states.
