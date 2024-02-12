NBCC stock slides for 6th day in a row, locked in 10% lower circuit; here's why
The decline can be attributed to profit booking, as the stock had been on an upward trajectory between January 19 and February 02, delivering a stellar return of 93.5% in just two-week period, surging in value from ₹87.20 apiece to ₹168.65.
Continuing their bearish trend for the sixth consecutive trading session, shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, were locked in the 10% lower circuit at ₹133.15 apiece in today's session. This marks a cumulative drop of 21% over the six-day period.
