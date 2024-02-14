NBCC stock snaps a 7-day losing streak, locked in 5% upper circuit after PAT grows 59% YoY in Q3
Shares of NBCC (India) surged after weak performance, reaching the 5% upper circuit limit, following a 26.3% decline in value. Investors responded positively to the company's performance in the December quarter, with a 59% improvement in consolidated net profit.
Following seven consecutive days of weak performance, resulting in a nearly 26.3% decline in value, shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, hit the 5% upper circuit limit, reaching ₹130.60 apiece in today's trade.
