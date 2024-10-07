NBCC stock up over 4% as stock trades ex-bonus today

Bonus shares 2024: NBCC stock up over 4% as stock trades ex-bonus during the early trading sessions on October 7. This surge follows the company's announcement of a 1:2 bonus share issue, which was approved at a board meeting held on August 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NBCC's Board of Directors, during the meeting, approved the issuance of one fully paid-up equity share for every two existing shares, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus shares has been set for Monday, October 7, 2024.

NBCC share price was trading in the green, up 3.75 per cent, at ₹116.90, on October 7, at 9:54 am, on NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹31,617 crore, as per NSE. NBCC stock price last hit its 52-week high on August 28, 2024, at ₹139.83, as per NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a company statement, the issuance of the bonus shares will utilize ₹90 crore from NBCC’s free reserves, as reflected in the audited financial statements as of March 31, 2024. The company currently has reserves and surplus of ₹1,959 crore available for capitalization.

NBCC plans to issue a total of 90 crore new equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, increasing the total share capital from 180 crore shares to 270 crore shares post-bonus. The dispatch of the bonus shares is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024.

The company’s board meeting, which commenced at 3:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 4:00 p.m. IST, confirmed that all required details regarding the bonus issuance are available on NBCC’s official website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.