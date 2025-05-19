NBFC penny stock below Re 1 in focus after conversion of loan worth ₹94 crore into equity

Penny stock, Non-banking financial company (NBFC), Standard Capital Markets on Monday, 19 May 2025, announced that the board of directors has approved the allotment of equity shares to non-promoters as a conversion of outstanding loans, according to the exchange filing.

The company allocated 72,45,74,640 equity shares with the face value of Re 1 apiece for an outstanding loan amount of ₹94,19,47,032 at an issue price of ₹1.30.

“We hereby inform you that the Preferential Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited today i.e. May 19, 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 72,45,74,640 Equity Shares face value of Re 1/- each to the person belonging to Non-Promoter, towards the conversion of outstanding loans, for an aggregate loan amount of ₹94,19,47,032/- at an issue price of ₹1.30/- each,” according to the company's BSE filing on Monday.

As per the filing data, the company allotted 38,46,15,384 or 38.46 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to Flash Merchandise Private Limited, and 33,99,59,256 or 33.99 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to YUCCA Merchants Private Limited.

“Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹2,45,45,77,640/- comprising 2,45,45,77,640 Equity Shares of the face value of Re 1/- each,” they said.

Standard Capital Markets Share Price Standard Capital Markets shares closed 2.56 per cent lower at ₹0.38 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.39 at the previous market close. The company announced the loan conversion development in the afternoon session of the stock market.

The NBFC penny stock has given stock market investors 1,200 per cent returns ever since its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in February 2012.

In the last one-year period, the stock has lost 75.78 per cent on the Indian stock market and is down 60.20 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1.77 on 7 July 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.37 on 7 May 2025, according to the BSE data. The penny stock's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹65.74 crore as of the stock market close on 19 May 2025.