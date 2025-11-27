NBFC penny stock hits upper circuit for sixth straight session

Shares of Pro Fin Capital Services have been locked in 5% upper circuit for the sixth consecutive session today. This NBFC penny stock has risen 46.38% over the past week and has increased more than 20% in the last month. Year-to-date, the penny stock has seen a remarkable gain of 150.98%. Pro Fin Capital Services share price opened at an intraday high of ₹12.75 apiece, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹12.73 per share.

The surge in this NBFC penny stock coincides with several recent news developments concerning the company. The board has reviewed and accepted the proposal of Excellence Creative Limited. The company, in its recent exchange report, indicated that the board reviewed a Letter of Intent (LoI) received from Excellence Creative Limited in Hong Kong, which outlines their non-binding interest in potentially acquiring up to 25% of the company's equity shares at a suggested price of ₹22 per share.

The company, in its exchange filing, stated that after reviewing the LoI, the board has accepted the proposal's receipt and evaluation, authorizing the company to move forward with the subsequent steps, which encompass: starting due diligence processes, consulting independent advisors, and assessing allowable regulatory options, such as the feasibility of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or Open Market strategy, in collaboration with Excellence Creative Limited.

Additionally, the board has emphasized that the LoI is non-binding, and no conclusive decision has been made regarding the structure, timing, or implementation of any potential transaction; any final proposal will require further deliberation by the board, outcomes from due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the execution of legally binding contracts.

Pro Fin Capital Services - Q2 results In early November, Pro Fin Capital Services announced a significant increase in net profit, reaching ₹13.37 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹2.46 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 rose to ₹13.39 crore, compared to ₹10.59 crore in the year-ago quarter, marking a year-on-year growth of 26.5%, according to a statement. Total income amounted to ₹42.62 crore, in contrast to ₹6.69 crore from the same quarter last year.

For the first half of FY26, revenue from operations was recorded at ₹17.93 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13% compared to the ₹15.82 crore earned in Q2FY25.

Abhay Gupta, Director of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd, mentioned that the company continues to concentrate on enhancing its trading, credit, and advisory services while aiming for consistent long-term growth for clients and shareholders through wise capital allocation and robust risk management.

The board has authorized a 1:1 bonus share issue, demonstrating confidence in the business and a commitment to enhancing shareholder value, Gupta noted.

