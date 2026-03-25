NBFC penny stock under ₹10 jumps over 4% following Indian stock market rally

NBFC stock Golden Legand Leasing and Finance jumped 5.05% to ₹8.12 apiece in Wednesday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹8.09 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹7.73 on Tuesday.

The stock rally came after the Indian stock market extended gains to the second straight session today amid signs of easing tensions in West Asia. The Sensex surged more than 1,700 points, or 2.33%, to hit an intraday high of 75,849, while the Nifty 50 advanced over 500 points, or 2.35%, reaching a high of 23,448 during the session.

Golden Legand Leasing and Financing shares also witnessed robust buying interest on the BSE. As of 11:45 am, the stock witnessed around 40,000 buy orders as compared to just 10,000 sell orders.

Recent business updates In an exchange filing on March 23, Golden Legand Leasing and Finance informed that the CEO, Jayanta Roy, has resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

“We hereby inform that Mr Jayanta Roy, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), designated as a Key Managerial Personnel (“KMP”) of the Company, has tendered his resignation from his position with effect from close of business hours on March 23, 2026, due to personal reasons,” the company said in the filing.

CEO Roy has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those stated, the company said.

Earlier this month, the company said that the board had given its approval for the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company named 'Gullakkart Private Limited'.

The company will invest initial subscription amount of ₹5 crore, comprising 50,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, as the paid-up capital into its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary company.

Gullakkart Private Limited is incorporated for carrying on the business of Digital Payments and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) Services.

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Golden Legand Leasing and Finance share price trend The NBFC stock has remained under pressure lately. Golden Legand Leasing and Finance share price has shed 20.68% in a week and 15% in a month.

Furthermore, the NBFC stock has delivered negative returns of 28.81% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 35.58% in six months.