NBFC SME stock Mufin Green Finance hits life-time high after making debut on NSE
The multibagger NBFC stock today made its debut on NSE. The company will consider and approve its Q2FY24 results in a board meeting on November 9, 2023.
Mufin Green Finance shares are one of those BSE stocks that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2023. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹39 apiece to ₹135.65 per share levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 250 per cent to its positional shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still has some steam left in it.
