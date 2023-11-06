The multibagger NBFC stock today made its debut on NSE. The company will consider and approve its Q2FY24 results in a board meeting on November 9, 2023.

Mufin Green Finance shares are one of those BSE stocks that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2023. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹39 apiece to ₹135.65 per share levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 250 per cent to its positional shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still has some steam left in it.

This multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to touch intraday high of ₹135.65 per share levels and climbed to a new life-time peak during Monday deals.

Mufin Green Finance news The multibagger NBFC stock was in focus today as the BSE listed stock made its debut on NSE during Monday deals. The multibagger NBFC stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the same citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are pleased to inform you that Company has received approval for Listing of its Equity Shares on National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from November 6, 2023."

The multibagger NBFC stock is yet to declared its Q2 results 2023 along with H-1FY24 numbers. However, the NBFC has declared the board meeting date in which board of directors of the company will consider and approve its Q2FY24 results along with H-1FY24 numbers.

The multibagger NBFC informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date citing, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 09, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September, 2023."

Mufin Green Finance share price history In lat one month, this NBFC stock has risen to the tune of 60 per cent whereas in last six months, it has surged around 225 per cent. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen near 250 per cent while in last one year, this NBFC share has shot up to the tune of 260 per cent. So, in last one year, most of the upside in this multibagger stock has been witnessed in YTD time.

