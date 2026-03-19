NBFC stock allots NCDs worth ₹30 crore. Details here

Unifinz Capital India Limited has approved the allotment of 30 crore in non-convertible debentures. The issuance includes 30,000 debentures priced at 9,950.14 each. The company’s shares have been drifting lower since hitting an all-time high of 134.94 apiece in February 2025. 

A Ksheerasagar
Updated19 Mar 2026, 07:17 PM IST
For the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY26), the company reported a net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.06 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 340%.
For the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹27.06 crore, up from ₹6.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 340%.

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Unifinz Capital India Limited has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth 30 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, March 18.

The approval was granted by the Finance Committee of the company’s board of directors at its meeting. The company has allotted 30,000 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, each having a face value of 10,000. The debentures carry an aggregate nominal value of 30 crore.

The issue price has been set at 9,950.14 per debenture, which includes accrued interest of 49.86 per debenture, calculated with reference to the record date and interest payment schedule of existing securities, as per the regulatory filing.

The NCDs have been issued under the company’s existing International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and were placed through a private placement route. The company further said that the disclosure is in line with applicable regulations and relevant guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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Unifinz Capital India Q3 results FY26

For the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY26), the company reported a net profit of 27.06 crore, up from 6.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 340%. On a sequential basis, profit rose 12.55% from 24.05 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

On the top line, revenue from operations increased 296% YoY, from 37.24 crore in Q3 FY25 to 147.55 crore in Q3 FY26 and grew 14.29% QoQ from 129.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company’s earnings filing showed that its AUM grew 368%, from 80 crore in Q3 FY25 to 375 crore in the current quarter, backed by a base of more than 3 lakh unique customers across the country, with a high share of repeat customers for whom lendingplate is a preferred digital lender.

Unifinz Capital India Limited is an NBFC registered with the RBI. lendingplate is the brand name under which the company conducts its lending operations and specialises in meeting customers’ instant financial needs.

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Unifinz Capital India share price trend

The company’s shares have been drifting lower since hitting an all-time high of 134.94 apiece in February 2025 and have so far lost 31% of their value, with December emerging as the biggest monthly decline of 23.32%.

Although the stock’s short-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance has remained strong, as it witnessed robust buying interest between February 2024 and January 2025, resulting in a massive gain of 1,356%. The rally has led the stock to gain 670% over two years and 436% over three years.

Also Read | Shriram Finance shares surge 8%; Is it the right time to buy the NBFC stock?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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