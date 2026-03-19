NBFC stock allots NCDs worth ₹30 crore. Details here

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Unifinz Capital India Limited has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹30 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, March 18.

The approval was granted by the Finance Committee of the company’s board of directors at its meeting. The company has allotted 30,000 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, each having a face value of ₹10,000. The debentures carry an aggregate nominal value of ₹30 crore.

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The issue price has been set at ₹9,950.14 per debenture, which includes accrued interest of ₹49.86 per debenture, calculated with reference to the record date and interest payment schedule of existing securities, as per the regulatory filing.

The NCDs have been issued under the company’s existing International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and were placed through a private placement route. The company further said that the disclosure is in line with applicable regulations and relevant guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Unifinz Capital India Q3 results FY26 For the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹27.06 crore, up from ₹6.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 340%. On a sequential basis, profit rose 12.55% from ₹24.05 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

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On the top line, revenue from operations increased 296% YoY, from ₹37.24 crore in Q3 FY25 to ₹147.55 crore in Q3 FY26 and grew 14.29% QoQ from ₹129.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company’s earnings filing showed that its AUM grew 368%, from ₹80 crore in Q3 FY25 to ₹375 crore in the current quarter, backed by a base of more than 3 lakh unique customers across the country, with a high share of repeat customers for whom lendingplate is a preferred digital lender.

Unifinz Capital India Limited is an NBFC registered with the RBI. lendingplate is the brand name under which the company conducts its lending operations and specialises in meeting customers’ instant financial needs.

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Unifinz Capital India share price trend The company’s shares have been drifting lower since hitting an all-time high of ₹134.94 apiece in February 2025 and have so far lost 31% of their value, with December emerging as the biggest monthly decline of 23.32%.

Although the stock’s short-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance has remained strong, as it witnessed robust buying interest between February 2024 and January 2025, resulting in a massive gain of 1,356%. The rally has led the stock to gain 670% over two years and 436% over three years.

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