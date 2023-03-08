Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a non-banking financial firm and a small-cap corporation with a market valuation of Rs. 88.45 Cr. Historically, the corporation has been in the business of making short- and long-term loans as well as investing in stocks and other securities. The company's board of directors changed the record date from March 16, 2023, to March 20, 2023, for the purpose of the 1:1 bonus issue and stock split.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 20th March 2023 for subdivision in face value of Equity Shares of ₹10/- to ₹1/- each and issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015."

The firm reported a net income of ₹15.25 Cr during Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹0.53 Cr during Q3FY22. According to the corporation, net expenses for the quarter ended in December 2022 were ₹14.46 Cr, as opposed to ₹0.28 Cr, reported for the quarter ended in December 2021. Global Capital Markets reported that EBIT was ₹0.79 Cr during Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹0.25 Cr reported in the same quarter last financial year. The company's net income rose to ₹0.79 Cr in Q3FY23 from ₹0.25 Cr in the same quarter of FY22, while Global Capital Markets' EPS jumped to ₹0.32.

The shares of Global Capital Markets closed today on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹35.53 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,08,259 shares and a deliverable volume average of 1,34,346 shares. The chart pattern of the stock reveals that the scrip is hitting its upper circuit level since 24th February at a time when the share price was ₹25.33 apiece. In the last five years, the stock price rose from Rs. 3.80 to the current market price, yielding a multibagger return of 835.00%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 0.53 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 6,603.77%.

In 1 year, the stock price climbed from Rs. 4.52 to the current market price, producing a multibagger return of 686.06%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 6.16 to the current market price in the previous six months, signifying a 476.79% multibagger return. The stock has appreciated 8.32% year to date. In the last month, the stock has appreciated by 22.10%, and during the last five trading days, it has climbed by 21.51%. At the current market price, the stock is trading 21.04% below the 1-year high and 837.46% above the 1-year low. The stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week low of Rs. 3.79 on (01/06/2022). The company said that during Q3FY23, promoter shareholding was 5.00% and a public stake was 95.00%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

