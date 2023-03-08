NBFC stock alters record date for bonus issue & stock split, up 470% in 6 months2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:51 PM IST
Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a non-banking financial firm and a small-cap corporation with a market valuation of Rs. 88.45 Cr. Historically, the corporation has been in the business of making short- and long-term loans as well as investing in stocks and other securities. The company's board of directors changed the record date from March 16, 2023, to March 20, 2023, for the purpose of the 1:1 bonus issue and stock split.
