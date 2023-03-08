NBFC stock alters record date for bonus issue & stock split, up 470% in 6 months

In 1 year, the stock price climbed from Rs. 4.52 to the current market price, producing a multibagger return of 686.06%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 6.16 to the current market price in the previous six months, signifying a 476.79% multibagger return. The stock has appreciated 8.32% year to date. In the last month, the stock has appreciated by 22.10%, and during the last five trading days, it has climbed by 21.51%. At the current market price, the stock is trading 21.04% below the 1-year high and 837.46% above the 1-year low. The stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week low of Rs. 3.79 on (01/06/2022). The company said that during Q3FY23, promoter shareholding was 5.00% and a public stake was 95.00%.