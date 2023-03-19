NBFC stock approves 1:5 stock split, share surges over 380% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:32 PM IST
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹274.15 Cr and the company deals as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the financial services sector.
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹274.15 Cr and the company deals as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the financial services sector. The company has declared a 1:5 stock split for its eligible shareholders, for which the record date will be announced in due course.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×