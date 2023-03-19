Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹274.15 Cr and the company deals as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the financial services sector. The company has declared a 1:5 stock split for its eligible shareholders, for which the record date will be announced in due course.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Considered and approved Sub-Division of 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each subject to necessary approvals."

The Board also considered the resignation of Ms. Viraj Samirbhai Shah from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from March 03, 2023. The necessary disclosures for the resignation of Chief Financial Officer have already been filed with the exchange on March 03, 2023, said Sera Investments & Finance India in a stock exchange filing.

The company said its net income falls to ₹-0.69 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.25 Cr during Q3FY22. The company's net expenses reached ₹0.51 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.57 Cr during the quarter ended December 2021. Sera Investments & Finance India said its EBIT falls to ₹-1.20 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.68 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net loss of ₹-1.23 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.13 Cr reported during Q3FY22. The EPS of Sera Investments & Finance India reached ₹-1.23 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹4.26 in Q3FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd closed on the BSE at a 3.25% lower circuit level of ₹274.15 apiece level. It has produced a multibagger return of 636.84% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 391.31% during the past three years. It produced a multibagger return of 386.11% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 41.16% in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹368.85 on (07/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹48.55 on (30/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 25.67% below the 1 year high and 464.67% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.00% and a public stake of 30%.

