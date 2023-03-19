NBFC stock approves 1:5 stock split, share surges over 380% in 1 year

The company said its net income falls to ₹-0.69 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.25 Cr during Q3FY22. The company's net expenses reached ₹0.51 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.57 Cr during the quarter ended December 2021. Sera Investments & Finance India said its EBIT falls to ₹-1.20 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.68 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net loss of ₹-1.23 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.13 Cr reported during Q3FY22. The EPS of Sera Investments & Finance India reached ₹-1.23 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹4.26 in Q3FY22.