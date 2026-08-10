Aye Finance share price rises 4% in a lacklustre market, jumps over 35% YTD

Aye Finance shares have been on a healthy uptrend of late despite stock market volatility. Aye Finance share price gained almost 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, 10 August, in a lacklustre market. The NBFC stock climbed 3.9% to hit an intraday high of ₹177 in Monday's session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex swung between gains and losses of up to 0.25%.

Aye Finance share price trend Year-to-date, the NBFC stock is up 36% compared to an 8% decline in the Sensex index. It hit a record high of ₹197.95 on 21 July after hitting a record low of ₹88.40 on 2 April.

Since listing on 16 February 2026, the stock has surged over 37%, rising from its issue price of ₹129 to ₹177 in nearly six months.

On a monthly scale, the stock is now nearly 6% up so far in August after a 4% decline in July. From April to June, the stock clocked a solid cumulative gain of 82%.

Aye Finance latest news In an exchange filing on 10 August, Aye Finance announced the elevation of four senior leaders to chief-level positions, which, as per the company, reinforces its commitment to building a strong leadership team as it continues to scale its business and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

As part of the leadership elevations, Ankur Sharma has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Piyush Maheshwari has been appointed Chief Credit and Operations Officer, Akash Purswani has been appointed Chief Collection Officer, and Sovan Satyaprakash has been appointed Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer.

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“At Aye Finance, the strength and capability of our leadership team elevate our performance. As our organisation has grown, we have, over the years, proactively re-energised and strengthened our leadership. I am pleased to congratulate Ankur, Piyush, Akash and Sovan on their promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to Aye Finance's growth," said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance.

"These elevations reward their consistent delivery of top results. Their young energy and fresh perspectives will further drive our increasing scale and complexity across credit, people, collections and strategy,” said Sharma.

Aye Finance's profit after tax (PAT) jumped 144% YoY to ₹74.5 crore in Q1FY27. Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 17.7% YoY.

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The company reported a 28% YoY growth in assets under management (AUM) to ₹7,324 crore, driven by a 38% increase in new customer onboarding.

After Q1 results, brokerage firm IIFL Capital maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹220 from ₹180, implying FY28 PB and PE of 1.6 times and 11.5 times, respectively, for a ROA and ROE of 4.2% and 16.3%, respectively.

Brokerage firm JM Financial also maintained a buy call with a revised target price of ₹197 from ₹190 earlier, valuing the stock at 1.4 times FY28E BVPS, citing it continues to expect 30% AUM CAGR and 53% EPS CAGR over FY26–28E.

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