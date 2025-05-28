NBFC stock below ₹100: Mufin Green Finance shares rise after Q4 results 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated28 May 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Stock Market Today: NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance shares gained on Wednesday during the intraday trades after Q4 results 2025.

Mufin Green Finance Q4 results

NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance Board of Directors on 27 May 2025 approved the Standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March, 2025.

NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2025 came at 3.41 crore . The reported net profit by Mufin Green Finance during the January to March 2025 quarter was lower than 4.07 crore reported by the company in the January to March 2025 quarter.

 

NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance revenue from operations at 49.62 crore during the fourth quarter of FY2025 came 54% higher compared 32.20 crore reported by Mufin Green Finance during the year ago quarter

NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance share price movement

Mufin Green Finance share price opened at 80.93 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the opening levels, the stock was marginally lower compared to the previous day's closing price of 81 for NBFC stock, Mufin Green Finance share price

During the day, NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance share price nevertheless managed to rise to intraday highs of 82.90. The NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance share price thereby gained more more than 2% during the intraday trades though the Mufin Green Finance share price edged lower lower with the pressure on the Indian Stock Market as the Sensex lost more than 0.4% during the intraday trades.

The NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance share price though had corrected significantly from 52 week or 1 year high of RS 141.60 in October 2024 to 52 week or 1 year low of 63.66 in April 2025. However the NBFC stock below 100, Mufin Green Finance has been rebounding smartly since April 2025 lows.

