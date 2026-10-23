NBFC stock crashes 25% in month, but ICICI Securities sees a potential 50% rally - Do you own it? Check target price

Shares of Aye Finance ended higher on Friday, after seeing sharp 12% decline over the week. Despite the sharp decline, ICICI Securities, sees 50% upside potential in the NBFC stock on the back of its sustained profitability through superior execution.

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Aye Finance share price 25.56% in one month. As the Gurugram-headquartered NBFC recently announced its earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, here’s experts’ take on stock outlook.

Aye Finance share price outlook Strong market positioning, execution capability and resilient asset quality have presented a strong case for Aye Finance growth outlook. The NBFC delivered a strong Q2FY27 quarter which underscores the strength of its market positioning in the INR 0.15mn– 0.5mn ticket size segment.

“Aye is also effectively utilising its differentiated underwriting models (cluster & AI-ML led) and execution capability to navigate the macroeconomic headwinds. Despite a rising rate cycle, Aye’s cost of borrowing fell 20bps to 10.6%, with incremental costs moderating further to 10% in Q2FY27,” highlighted ICICI Securities in its report.

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Aye Finance share price recommendation The brokerage gave ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a revised target price of ₹200 per share, indicating a 50% upside potential in Aye Finance stock. Earlier, ICICI Securities had set a target price of ₹285 per share. “Maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 200 (vs. INR 285 earlier), as we lower the valuation multiple to 1.4x on FY28E BVPS (2x earlier) to factor in near-term volatility,” read the brokerage report.

Aye Finance share price trend The stock closed 1.01% higher at ₹134.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,320.53 crore on Friday, October 23. With a return on equity (ROE) of 10.75%, Aye Finance share price value has declined 14.54% in two weeks and around 25.56% in one month.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.