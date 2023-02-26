NBFC stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, scrip at 52-week-low
Shree Securities Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹123.29 Cr and the company deals in financial services as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The organisation is registered with the RBI in Kolkata as an NBFC and is involved in the finance, investment, and provision of different services, including NBFC and investment in shares and securities in both public and unlisted markets. Based on the decision of the board meeting held on December 16, 2022, the firm declared a 10:1 stock split for which the record date has been announced.
