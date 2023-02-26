NBFC stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, scrip at 52-week-low

Shree Securities Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹123.29 Cr and the company deals in financial services as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The organisation is registered with the RBI in Kolkata as an NBFC and is involved in the finance, investment, and provision of different services, including NBFC and investment in shares and securities in both public and unlisted markets. Based on the decision of the board meeting held on December 16, 2022, the firm declared a 10:1 stock split for which the record date has been announced.

By fixing the record date as 16th March, 2023, the Board of Directors of Shree Securities said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members of the Company hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record Date for sub-division in face value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10 to ₹1 each."

During Q3FY23, the company said it reported a net profit of ₹0.12 crore, up by 100% YoY from ₹0.06 crore recorded in Q3FY22. Shree Securities said its revenue from operations reached ₹0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, up by 8.33% YoY from ₹0.12 crore recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. The EPS of Shree Securities stood at ₹0.015 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.007 in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, the shares of Shree Securities Ltd closed at a new 52-week-low of ₹15.45 apiece, down by 4.92% from the previous close of ₹16.25. The stock recorded a total average volume of 5,38,415 shares and a deliverable average volume of 5,38,415 shares or 100.00%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 33.92% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 30.41% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹34.05 on (06/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading a discount of 54.62% from its 1 year high level. During Q3FY23, Shree Securities reported a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%.

Vipul Das

