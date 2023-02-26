NBFC stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, scrip at 52-week-low

On Friday, the shares of Shree Securities Ltd closed at a new 52-week-low of ₹15.45 apiece, down by 4.92% from the previous close of ₹16.25. The stock recorded a total average volume of 5,38,415 shares and a deliverable average volume of 5,38,415 shares or 100.00%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 33.92% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 30.41% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹34.05 on (06/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading a discount of 54.62% from its 1 year high level. During Q3FY23, Shree Securities reported a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%.