NBFC stock is up 91% from 52-week-low, record date for stock split fixed2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Continental Securities Ltd is a small-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹17.70 Cr that operates in the financial services industry. Continental Securities Ltd (a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)) is currently involved in the business of gold loans, intercorporate loans, advances, and other fund-based operations. The company has declared a record date for stock split which market watchers may take into consideration.
