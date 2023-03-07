Continental Securities Ltd is a small-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹17.70 Cr that operates in the financial services industry. Continental Securities Ltd (a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)) is currently involved in the business of gold loans, intercorporate loans, advances, and other fund-based operations. The company has declared a record date for stock split which market watchers may take into consideration.

The Board of Directors of Continental Securities Ltd. in its regulatory filing said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the company has fixed Monday, 20th March, 2023 as the Record date for the Purpose of Sub-division of existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten) each fully paid up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.2/- (Two) each. The consent of the Company was accorded for sub-division of Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- (Ten) each fully paid up into five Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each fully paid up at the Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 01st March 2023. The issued, and paid up Share Capital of the Company from existing 4250600 shares of the ₹10/- (Ten) each to 21253000 shares of Rs. 2/- (Two) each."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹0.30 Cr compared to ₹0.27 Cr in Q3FY22. The company said its net expenses reached ₹0.09 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.07 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. The company’s EBIT stood at ₹0.21 Cr in Q3FY23 vs ₹0.19 Cr in Q3FY22 and the net profit of Continental Securities reached ₹0.16 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.14 Cr reported in the same quarter of FY22. The EPS of Continental Securities stood at ₹0.37 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.33 in Q3FY22.

On Monday, the shares of Continental Securities closed on the BSE at ₹41.65 apiece, up by 0.56% from the previous close of ₹41.42. The stock recorded a total volume average of 26,724 shares and a deliverable volume average of 21,350 shares. The stock has achieved a multibagger return of 511.44% over the previous five years and a multibagger return of 366.93% during the last three years.

The stock has risen 56.47% in the previous year, but has dipped 9.74% year to date in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹51.00 on (15/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹21.75 on (07/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 18.33% below the 1-year high and 91.49% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 42.93% and a public stake of 57.07%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test