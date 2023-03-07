NBFC stock is up 91% from 52-week-low, record date for stock split fixed

The Board of Directors of Continental Securities Ltd. in its regulatory filing said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the company has fixed Monday, 20th March, 2023 as the Record date for the Purpose of Sub-division of existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten) each fully paid up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.2/- (Two) each. The consent of the Company was accorded for sub-division of Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- (Ten) each fully paid up into five Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each fully paid up at the Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 01st March 2023. The issued, and paid up Share Capital of the Company from existing 4250600 shares of the ₹10/- (Ten) each to 21253000 shares of Rs. 2/- (Two) each."