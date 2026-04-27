NBFC stock jumps 17% after the announcement of Q4 results 2026. Do you own?

Aye Finance, the recent debutant on Dalal Street, saw its shares surge 17% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹158 apiece in Monday's session, 27 April, after investors cheered the company’s strong performance for the March quarter as well as the financial year ended March 31.

For the March quarter, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 110% year-on-year to ₹86 crore, while assets under management (AUM) grew 27% YoY to ₹7,044 crore, supported by a 25% YoY rise in quarterly disbursements. The company also added 70,841 new borrowers during the quarter.

Its credit cost for the quarter stood at 4.3%, down 186 basis points YoY, marking a consistent decline in each of the previous five quarters. In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 4.8% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 1.8%, down 17 basis points and 19 basis points, respectively, from the previous quarter, as per the company's earnings filing.

The NBFC delivered a return on assets (ROA) of 4.6% and return on equity (ROE) of 16% on the enhanced net worth following the infusion of ₹710 crore in equity from its IPO in February 2026.

For the full year, the net profit stood at ₹194 crore, up 13% YoY, despite absorbing the cost impact of the new labour rules.

Annual disbursements rose 20%, while the company added 2,06,833 new borrowers during the year. Credit cost for the year came in at 4.76%, while PAR for Bucket 1 stood at 6.9%. The company reported an ROA of 2.8% and an ROE of 9.3% for the year, its earnings filing showed.

Sanjay Sharma said, “We have reduced our credit costs for five consecutive quarters while maintaining a robust credit PCR of 64%. Alongside, we have reached collection efficiencies across our geographies at levels that herald a good year ahead. Along with delivering top- and bottom-line growth, we continue to focus on maintaining the effectiveness of our underwriting of the micro-enterprise sector and ensuring resilience in outcomes through the year. Moving forward, we remain committed to balancing growth with prudent risk management to deliver long-term returns for all our stakeholders.”

Aye Finance share price trend Aye Finance made its stock market debut in mid-February, listing at the same as the IPO price, ₹129 apiece. Soon after flat listing, however, the stock struggled to find momentum and closed lower with each passing week, falling to ₹89 apiece in early April.

The stock, however, found support thereafter and managed to recover sharply in the subsequent sessions, resulting in a 22.5% gain so far this month. The rally has also helped the stock trade nearly 50% above its IPO price.

Founded in 2014, Aye Finance is an RBI-registered NBFC-ML focused on enabling credit access for underserved MSMEs across India.

Also Read | Aye Finance share price lists at par with the IPO price of ₹129 apiece