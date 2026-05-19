NBFC stock jumps 5% from today's low. Do you own?

Fusion Finance share price surged 5% from the day’s intraday low on Tuesday, 19 May, after the company reported a strong turnaround in its Q4FY26 and full-year FY26 performance, supported by improving collection efficiency, better asset quality, stronger recoveries and lower credit costs.
The company posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹114.2 crore for Q4FY26, including the recognition of a Deferred Tax Asset (DTA)of ₹76.8 crore. Excluding the DTA impact, quarterly profit stood at ₹37.4 crore, reflecting improvement in core operating performance driven by lower credit costs and stable business operations.
For the full year FY26, the company returned to profitability with a PAT of ₹13.9 crore.
The company said collection efficiency on portfolio outstanding improved steadily through the year and reached 99.66% in Q4FY26 — the highest level seen in several quarters. The new loan book, built under tighter underwriting norms, recorded an average collection efficiency of 99.77% during the quarter.
Enhanced collections resulted in a notable improvement in asset quality, with Gross NPA decreasing to 3.21% in Q4FY26 from 4.38% in the prior quarter, while Net NPA improved to 0.51% from 0.63%.
Fusion Finance also reported a significant decline in credit costs. Under the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model, credit costs dropped by 30% sequentially and 78% year-over-year to ₹56 crore in Q4FY26. The effect on net P&L from credit costs reduced to ₹32 crore, compared to ₹65 crore in Q3FY26 and ₹247 crore in Q4FY25.
The Assets Under Management (AUM) reached ₹7,407 crore as of 31 March 2026, an 8% increase from the previous quarter. Quarterly disbursements rose by 34% quarter-on-quarter and 85% year-on-year to ₹2,140 crore, demonstrating enhanced business momentum alongside a sustained emphasis on portfolio quality.
The Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved from 11.32% in Q3FY26 to 11.44% in Q4FY26, aided by better portfolio yields, enhanced asset quality, and reduced borrowing expenses.
In a statement on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Garyali noted that the quarter showcased consistent improvement in the company’s fundamental operating metrics, driven by targeted recovery initiatives, disciplined underwriting practices, and cautious risk management.
Fusion Finance share price today opened at ₹182.90 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹186.40 per share, and an intraday low of ₹177.40 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that after a sharp crack on Monday (18 May) prices are showing some strength as its placed around a crucial long term support of 89ema and 200dsma, 175 - 170 remains a strong support, on flip side 200 is the immediate resistance, in near term prices are likely to remain within a 170 - 200 range.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.