NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance hits 5% upper circuit after announcement of fund raise. Do you own?
Board of directors of Mufin Green Finance Ltd has approved fund raise via issuance of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis
Upper circuit stock: Mufin Green Finance shares have remained in base building mode after climbing to life-time high of ₹136.60 apiece on BSE in early November 2023. However, it seems that the Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) stock is trying to come out of its consolidation phase. Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹115.15 per share on BSE, touching 5 per cent upper circuit during Friday deals.
