NBFC stock Mufin Green hits 10% upper circuit after ACUITE ratintg upgrade
The rating agency has upgraded NBFC stocks's rating from ACUITE BBB | Stable to ACUITE BBB+ | Stable
NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance has been on an uptrend since the early morning session. This positive trend in the stock's performance indicates a strong market sentiment and investor confidence in Mufin Green Finance. Mufin Green Finance share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹129 on NSE and soon touched an intraday high of ₹131.34 apiece, logging an intraday gain of 10 percent against the Friday's close of ₹119.40 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, the NBFC stock also locked in a 10 percent upper circuit. While locking in the upper circuit on Monday, the NBFC stock touched the upper circuit for the third straight session, as the scrip has been touching the upper circuit since Thursday last week. The circuit-to-circuit stock had touched a lower circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
