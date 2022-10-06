NBFC stock rises 4% on rating upgrade, AAA; up 95% in a year2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- Poonawalla Fincorp share price may go up to ₹450 apiece levels in next 8-9 months, believe stock market experts
Poonawalla Fincorp shares have been rising for last two successive sessions. The NBFC stock has risen from ₹306.55 to ₹329 apiece levels, logging over 7 per cent rise in this time horizon. However, in intraday session, Poonawalla Fincorp share price opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹329 apiece on NSE, logging near 4 per cent rise on Thursday session.