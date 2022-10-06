NBFC stock rises 4% on rating upgrade, AAA; up 95% in a year

According to stock market experts, Poonawalla Fincorp shares are rising today due to rating upgrade by Care rating agency. They said that the rating agency has upgraded Poonawalla Fincorp rating to 'AAA.' However, they maintained that banking and financial stocks are expected to remain in uptrend due to rising interest rate regime. they went on to add that Poonawalla Fincorp share price has been ascending continuously and some profit booking trigger may take place at current levels. However, in case the stock continues its rally and sustains above ₹340 levels, then it may go up to ₹450 apiece mark in 8-9 months.