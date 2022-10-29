NBFC stock's YTD dividend yield beats bank FD, PPF interest rates. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock REC Ltd has announced strong ₹5 per share interim dividend payable in financial year 2022-23. However, if we look at the REC dividend history, the stock has been giving dividend to its shareholders on a regular basis and its current dividend yield of 15.80 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time is higher than bank fixed deposit (FD) rates, which would comes around 4-5 per cent in such time horizon (depending upon the bank chosen by the depositor). In fact, it has managed to yield higher than Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate of 7.1 per cent per annum.

