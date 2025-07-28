NBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% despite fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street

Stock Market today NBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% during the intraday trades on Monday despite a fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. Do you own it?

Advertisement

NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price movement NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price opened at ₹167 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, NBFC stock Ugro Capital's share price, though, was trading slightly lower than the previous session's closing price of ₹167.40; however, the Ugro Capital share price saw sharp gains during the intraday trades. The NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price touched intraday highs of ₹179.50 on the BSE on Monday, which meant gains of more than 3% during the intraday trades.

Notably, the gains for NBFC stock Ugro Capital were on a day when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped more than 0.3% during the intraday trades.

Advertisement

The NBFC stock Ugro Capital had corrected sharply from 52-week highs of ₹265.48 seen in September 2025 to 52-week lows of ₹144.11 in March on the back of a sharp correction in the stock markets and has been seeing a sharp rebound thereafter.

NBFC stock Ugro Capital—Key developments The gains for the NBFC stock are also supported by certain announcements, such as acquisitions by the Ugro Capital . In On June 17, 2025, UGRO announced the acquisition of Profectus Capital for ₹1,400 crore in an all-cash deal. The transaction marks a watershed moment in UGRO’s evolution, as it called it a game-changing acquisition since the deal will immediately bring 29% growth in AUM, bringing the total to ₹15,471 crore. It also adds a 100% secured lending book, de-risking the portfolio. Brings in a profitable school finance segment with ₹2,000 crore growth potential; generates ₹115 crore in cost savings, thanks to overlapping product lines and branch consolidation.

Advertisement

The company recently announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors of UGRO Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th August 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2025. Thus all eyes will be on the performance in Q1