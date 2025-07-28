Subscribe

NBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% despite fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street

Stock Market today NBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% during the intraday trades on Monday despite a fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated28 Jul 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market today NBFC stock Ugro Capital gains
Stock Market today NBFC stock Ugro Capital gains

Stock Market today NBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% during the intraday trades on Monday despite a fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. Do you own it?

Advertisement

NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price movement

NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price opened at 167 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, NBFC stock Ugro Capital's share price, though, was trading slightly lower than the previous session's closing price of 167.40; however, the Ugro Capital share price saw sharp gains during the intraday trades. The NBFC stock Ugro Capital share price touched intraday highs of 179.50 on the BSE on Monday, which meant gains of more than 3% during the intraday trades.

 

Also Read | Nifty Pharma Index rises 1% amid weak markets: Cipla, Laurus among key gainers

Notably, the gains for NBFC stock Ugro Capital were on a day when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped more than 0.3% during the intraday trades.

Advertisement

The NBFC stock Ugro Capital had corrected sharply from 52-week highs of 265.48 seen in September 2025 to 52-week lows of 144.11 in March on the back of a sharp correction in the stock markets and has been seeing a sharp rebound thereafter.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank share price dips 6% post weak Q1 results: Buy or sell?

NBFC stock Ugro Capital—Key developments

The gains for the NBFC stock are also supported by certain announcements, such as acquisitions by the Ugro Capital . In On June 17, 2025, UGRO announced the acquisition of Profectus Capital for 1,400 crore in an all-cash deal. The transaction marks a watershed moment in UGRO’s evolution, as it called it a game-changing acquisition since the deal will immediately bring 29% growth in AUM, bringing the total to 15,471 crore. It also adds a 100% secured lending book, de-risking the portfolio. Brings in a profitable school finance segment with 2,000 crore growth potential; generates 115 crore in cost savings, thanks to overlapping product lines and branch consolidation.

Advertisement

Also Read | TCS layoff: Should TCS investors be worried as company to lay off 12K employees?

The company recently announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors of UGRO Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th August 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2025. Thus all eyes will be on the performance in Q1

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNBFC stock Ugro Capital jumps 3% despite fall in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street
Read Next Story