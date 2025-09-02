NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital jumps over 5% after THIS announcement

Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC company Paisalo Digital share price rallied as much as 5.77 per cent to ₹31.79 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced fundraise plans on Monday, September 1.

The NBFC stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock gained over 3 per cent in a month, however, descended nearly 10.60 per cent in six months.

In an exchange filing, the NBFC company said that the board will meet on September 4 to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

“We would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Listed, Secured, Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis,” the comapany said in the exchange filing.

On August 30, the company also informed the exchanges that Rajesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Internal Ombudsman of the Company.

“We would like to inform that Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Internal Ombudsman of the Company in accordance with the Provisions of Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Internal Ombudsman for Regulated Entities) Directions, 2023 dated December 29, 2023,” it said.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results 2025 For the quarter ending June 2025, Paisalo Digital posted a 13.25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹47 crore, compared to ₹41.5 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total income rose 17.2% YoY to ₹218.71 crore, up from ₹186.55 crore in Q1FY25.

Interest income increased 21.7% YoY to ₹200.88 crore, from ₹165.09 crore a year ago, while fee and commission income saw a slight dip to ₹17.37 crore from ₹20.06 crore.

Despite rising expenses, including higher finance costs and impairment charges, the company recorded a 13.9% YoY growth in profit before tax (PBT) at ₹63.60 crore, up from ₹55.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses climbed to ₹155.11 crore from ₹130.75 crore in Q1FY25.

