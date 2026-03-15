NBFC stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday after this update on fundraiser via NCDs

NBFC stock under ₹50: Paisalo Digital share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company said that the board will meet on March 18 to announce allotment of non-convertible debentures.

The NBFC stock closed in red, ended the session 3.73% lower at ₹30.90 apiece on NSE on Friday.

Paisalo Digital's fundraise details In an exchange filing on March 14, Paisalo Digital informed that the operations and finance committee of the board of directors will meet on Wednesday, March 18, to consider and approve the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

“We would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2026 to consider and approve allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement basis,” the company said in the filing.

On March 11, the company said that its board has approved the issuance of 9.25% non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement via the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform.

The company plans to issue up to 1 lakh NCDs with a face value of ₹10,000 each, aggregating to ₹100 crore. It added that the NCD offering forms part of a larger issue size of ₹500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription through a green shoe option of an additional ₹500 crore.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE and will carry a tenure of 30 months. The allotment is scheduled for March 18, with redemption set at the end of the 30-month period from the allotment date.

Paisalo Digital Q3 results 2026 highlights For the third quarter of the current financial year, Paisalo Digital reported steady growth in both profit and revenue, along with an improvement in asset quality as NPAs declined. The small-cap NBFC posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore, marking a 6% year-on-year increase, while its total income rose 18% to ₹240 crore.

The company’s total assets under management (AUM) climbed 16% YoY to ₹5,508.2 crore. Meanwhile, gross NPA stood at 0.83% compared with 1.10% a year earlier, while net NPA eased to 0.66% from 0.84% in the corresponding period last year.

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Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital share price has remained under pressure in the near-term as the NBFC stock has descended 8% in a week and 11% in a month.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has fallen 15.61% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 12% in last one year.

Zooming out further, the stock has given negative returns of 24% in the last five years, as compared to Nifty 50's return of 54% in the same period.