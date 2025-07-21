NBFC stock under ₹50 declares Q1 results 2025; LIC, SBI Life Insurance remain steady during Q1FY26

Paisalo Digital reported a net profit of 47 crore for Q1FY25, marking a 13.7% increase YoY. Total income rose 17.2% to 218.71 crore, while expenses increased to 155.11 crore. The company has entered a co-lending agreement with SBI to support SME loans.

Paisalo Digital, a non-deposit taking NBFC announced its June quarter results on July 21 during market hours, reporting a net profit of 47 crore, a 13.25% increase from 41.5 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total income rose 17.2% YoY to 218.71 crore from 186.55 crore in Q1FY25, while interest income grew 21.7% YoY to 200.88 crore from 165.09 crore. However, fee and commission income declined to 17.37 crore from 20.06 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to 155.11 crore from 130.75 crore in Q1FY25, mainly due to higher finance costs and impairment charges. Despite this, the company reported a 13.9% YoY rise in profit before tax at 63.60 crore, up from 55.80 crore.

Earnings per share came in at 0.52 compared with the year-ago figure of 0.46, according to a Monday filing to the Indian stock exchanges by the non-banking financial company.

In late June, the company entered into a co-lending agreement with the State Bank of India to jointly finance SME loans. The company said the agreement represents an extension of the existing partnership between the two entities, aiming to further strengthen their collaborative platform for inclusive credit delivery across the nation.

The initiative is designed to drive financial inclusion by offering low-cost financial solutions to priority sectors, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), through enhanced financial assistance.

Meanwhile, shareholding data shows no change in the stakes held by SBI Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) during the June quarter. SBI Life held 7.75 lakh shares, while LIC held 6.2 crore shares in the company, as per BSE data. Both institutions have been holding stakes since September 2020, according to the latest available data.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Trend

Paisalo Digital shares have been on a steady decline since December 2024, falling to levels not seen in over two years. In mid-June, the stock touched its lowest point since September 2023.

The stock has ended seven out of the last eight months in the red, losing 41% of its value. It has corrected 61% from its all-time high of 99.63, recorded in March 2024. So far in the current calendar year, the stock has declined 38%, its steepest annual fall since 2016.

However, from a long-term perspective, the shares have surged 328% from their 2017 low of 7 apiece.

