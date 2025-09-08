NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital jumps 12% ahead of NCD allotment

Paisalo Digital share price rose by 12% during Monday's trading session ahead of the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) being offered through private placement, set for Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Advertisement

“….we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2025 to consider and approve allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement basis,” said the company in an exchange filing dated September 5, 2025.

Paisalo Digital share price today opened at ₹34.97 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹38.38 apiece and an intraday low of ₹34.03 per share.

Recently, Sunil Agarwal, the director of Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd, purchased 5,82,840 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited on September 04, 2025, raising the company’s ownership stake to 16.8197%. This acquisition is in accordance with the regulations governing significant share purchases and takeovers. As a result of this acquisition, Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd's holding in Paisalo Digital Limited has increased.

Advertisement

The equity share capital of Paisalo Digital Limited before and after the acquisition remains unchanged at ₹90,21,18,289, which is divided into 90,21,18,289 equity shares of Rs. 1 each. The equity share capital of Paisalo Digital Limited before and after the acquisition remains unchanged at ₹90,21,18,289, divided into 90,21,18,289 equity shares of ₹1 each.

Also Read | ACME Solar share price hits record high after placing 2 GWh BESS via Poso Int'l

Recently, Sunil Agarwal, the director of Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd, purchased 5,82,840 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited on September 04, 2025, raising the company’s ownership stake to 16.8197%. This acquisition is in accordance with the regulations governing significant share purchases and takeovers. As a result of this acquisition, Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd's holding in Paisalo Digital Limited has increased.

Advertisement

The equity share capital of Paisalo Digital Limited before and after the acquisition remains unchanged at ₹90,21,18,289, which is divided into 90,21,18,289 equity shares of Rs. 1 each. The equity share capital of Paisalo Digital Limited before and after the acquisition remains unchanged at ₹90,21,18,289, divided into 90,21,18,289 equity shares of ₹1 each.

Also Read | TBO Tek share price soars over 9% as Jefferies hikes target price

Company details Paisalo Digital is a Non-Banking Financial Company designated as systemically important that does not take deposits, focusing on lending services. The company offers a variety of financial products, including Business Loans, SME & MSME Loans, and Income Generation Loans aimed at business or self-employment needs. Its operations are divided into three segments: Financial Services, Micro-credit, and Alternate Energy.

Advertisement

The financial services segment provides hire-purchase and leasing options for vehicles, as well as personal loans, business loans, and loans secured by property for both individuals and corporate entities. Additionally, this segment offers fixed deposit products and safe deposit locker services. The Microcredit segment extends financial assistance to low-income families.