NBFC stock under ₹50 jumps 5% from today’s low after this credit rating to proposed NCDs

Paisalo Digital share price has gained over 2% in one month and has fallen over 4% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 12% in six months, while it has plunged 49% in two years. Paisalo Digital shares have gained 25% in three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published17 Mar 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Paisalo Digital share price has delivered multibagger returns of 290% over the past ten years.
Paisalo Digital share price has delivered multibagger returns of 290% over the past ten years.(Image: Pixabay)

Paisalo Digital share price saw a sharp rebound from its day’s low level on Tuesday, driven by strong buying momentum. The smallcap stock opened lower at 34.78 apiece as against its previous close of 35.27 per share on the BSE on March 17.

The NBFC stock touched an intraday low of 33.55 apiece, but rallied as much as 5.06% from that level to hit a high of 35.25 apiece on the BSE.

Paisalo Digital said that it has obtained an additional external credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for its proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

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The rating agency has assigned a long-term rating of ‘BWR AA / Stable’ for the company’s proposed 1,500 crore NCD issuance, supplementing the company’s existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited.

“This dual rating reflects Paisalo’s continued commitment to transparency, strong governance standards, and broader investor participation in its debt capital market issuances,” Paisalo Digital said in a regulatory filing on March 16.

According to Brickwork Ratings, the assigned rating factors in several structural strengths of Paisalo’s business model and financial profile. This includes established franchise and scalable lending model, strong capitalization and experienced management, and steady loan book growth and asset quality.

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“Obtaining dual credit ratings materially expands the universe of debt instruments and investor pools that Paisalo can access now. We remain focused on building a robust and sustainable lending platform that expands financial access for underserved entrepreneurs across India,” said Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Performance

Paisalo Digital share price has gained over 2% in one month and has fallen over 4% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 12% in six months, while it has plunged 49% in two years. Paisalo Digital shares have gained 25% in three years and have delivered multibagger returns of 290% over the past ten years.

At 1:15 PM, Paisalo Digital share price was trading 2.35% lower at 34.44 apiece on the BSE.

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