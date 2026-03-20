NBFC stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday after this rating update on commercial papers worth ₹540 crore

Shares of Paisalo Digital Limited are likely to be in focus in Monday’s trading session, March 23, after the company received a fresh credit rating update for its commercial paper issuance worth ₹540 crore.

In an exchange filing, the NBFC stated that Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited has assigned a BWR A1+ rating to its proposed commercial papers of ₹540 crore, indicating a high degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of short-term financial obligations.

The company also noted that this rating comes in addition to the existing ratings assigned by other agencies for its commercial paper programme.

Meanwhile, the company also said Brickwork Ratings has reaffirmed the BWR AA/Stable rating for Paisalo Digital’s proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,500 crore with a tenure of up to five years.

The agency highlighted that instruments with these ratings carry a very low credit risk, reflecting the company’s stable financial profile and ability to meet its obligations.

The rating is valid for 12 months from the date of communication and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the mandate.

"Upon reviewing the performance of Paisalo Digital Limited, based on the information provided by you and publicly available sources, we are pleased to assign a BWR A1+ rating to

Paisalo Digital Limited’s proposed commercial paper of ₹540 crore and also reaffirmed the BWR AA/Stable rating for Paisalo Digital Limited's proposed NCD issue of ₹1500 crore with a tenor up to five years as per the mandate dated 19 March 2026, initially rated by BWR on 13 March 2026," Brickwork Ratings said.

Earlier this week, the company said it had successfully raised funds through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) transaction amounting to USD 15 million. This maiden ECB issuance represents a strategic step aimed at broadening the company’s funding mix and accessing cost-effective, long-term capital from international markets.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital's share price is up 1.4% in March so far, following a 3.7% jump in February.

Zooming out, the stock faced sharp selling pressure between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost 50% of its value, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years. Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital at the end of the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), as per the Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

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