NBFC stocks: Valuations turn attractive, says Emkay Global; likes Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T Finance
Strong AUM growth in Q4FY24 for NBFCs was primarily driven by strong demand for used vehicles and passenger vehicles (PV) in the vehicle segment, robust disbursement in MSME segment and Mortgage loan.
The Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) reported decent earnings during the fourth quarter of FY24 with strong asset under management (SUM) growth, improvement in asset quality and profitability. This growth momentum is expected to continue going ahead in FY25 with better net interest margins (NIM) amid moderating cost of funds (CoFs), analysts said.
