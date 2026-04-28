NBFCs may reflect monsoon stress before it shows up elsewhere

India's weakest monsoon forecast in 26 years hasn't rattled Dalal Street much, raising the risk that investors are underpricing pockets of stress.
India's weakest monsoon forecast in 26 years hasn't rattled Dalal Street much, raising the risk that investors are underpricing pockets of stress.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) first estimate pegs 2026 rainfall at 92% of the long-period average (LPA), flagging chances of below-normal precipitation. Amid persistent foreign investor outflows, elevated crude prices and patchy earnings, monsoon risks are being seen as incremental.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) first estimate pegs 2026 rainfall at 92% of the long-period average (LPA), flagging chances of below-normal precipitation. Amid persistent foreign investor outflows, elevated crude prices and patchy earnings, monsoon risks are being seen as incremental.
However, experts caution that a weak monsoon could choke farm cash flows, dampen rural credit demand, and sour asset quality before broader consumption trends buckle.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with exposure to vehicle loans and micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing in rural markets are most closely aligned with the monsoon cycle.
Unlike fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables, and autos—which can cushion rural weakness through premiumization and urban demand—these lenders' books are directly tied to farm incomes.
The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) expects rabi crop income to grow just 0.8% year-on-year in FY26 due to low food inflation, down from almost 11% last year and well below the above-8% annual trend seen since FY16. This could be the slowest rabi income expansion in a decade.
This follows a stagnant kharif in FY26, with FY27 output projected to fall about 2% amid emerging El Niño conditions. Together, this leaves rural cash flows more fragile than headline monsoon forecasts suggest. Axis Securities warns this stress could reflect in NBFC asset quality as early as the December quarter of FY27, well before it shows up in consumption or earnings.
“Repayments in tractor and two-wheeler loans are tied to post-harvest cash flows; a weak kharif season can delay payments or lead to defaults,” said Kush Gupta, director at SKG Investment and Advisory, a category-III alternate investment fund.
Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS, believes the impact is unlikely to trigger systemic stress. Instead, “stress is more likely to show up through slower credit growth and gradual rises in delinquencies, rather than a sharp spike in non-performing assets,” he said.
Gupta noted NBFCs already show vulnerability. “Yields on 3- and 5-year AAA-rated NBFC bonds have risen 61–68 bps this year, squeezing profitability. They could enter a volatile phase if West Asia conflicts persist, with MSME and vehicle segments facing the highest near-term asset quality risks,” he said.
Shriram Finance recently flagged a negative surprise, with asset quality deteriorating across MSME, commercial vehicle, tractor, and gold loan portfolios. Management noted that inconsistent income is causing early payment hiccups. Consequently, loans showing warning signs (Stage 2) and loans in default (Stage 3) rose by almost 7% and 4.6% respectively—slightly above the 6.7% and 4.5% uptick in the December quarter, noted HDFC Securities.
Awaiting clarity
The muted market reaction also reflects scepticism toward early forecasts. Since 2005, IMD’s first monsoon estimates have been accurate only about one-third of the time, according to a Mint analysis.
In four years, including the 2009 drought, IMD initially predicted a normal monsoon that turned deficient or below normal. Hence, investors wait for the May update, which includes regional distribution data.
“The May update will be the real catalyst for sector re-allocation. If it confirms concentrated deficiency in the monsoon core zone, expect a sharper reaction,” said Gupta.
A stoic market
Analysis shows markets have historically remained resilient even in weak monsoon years. The Nifty 50 delivered positive returns in six of seven instances of deficient or below-normal rainfall between 2009 and 2023. Even in 2009—a severe drought year with rainfall at 78.6% of LPA—the index rose over 12% during June–September, aided by global liquidity and post-financial crisis stimulus.
This resilience may also explain the current complacency, though analysts caution about rural credit stress building early this time.
When weak rainfall coincides with tight liquidity and high inflation, the impact becomes apparent. The Nifty 50 fell about 6% during the 2015 monsoon, as two consecutive deficient years weighed on the rural sector. The Nifty Auto index fell nearly 9% then, highlighting the sector as the clearest transmission channel of rural stress, albeit with a one-year lag.
Residual festive traction and financing have supported auto demand so far in 2026. But demand for entry-level two-wheelers and tractors could face stress from June-July if sowing visibility weakens, warns Rego of Right Horizon PMS.
But this hit may be cushioned by goods and service tax (GST) cuts and government rural support, said Arun Agarwal, vice president of fundamental research at Kotak Securities. By contrast, FMCG shows greater resilience. Historical trends suggest it takes two consecutive weak monsoons to materially impact staple volumes and returns.
Discretionary segments like consumer durables, on the other hand, depend more on a strong summer, with lower rainfall impacts typically reflecting in rural demand only the following year.
For now, summer demand appears to be outweighing monsoon concerns for durables and FMCG, experts say. Markets have largely priced in strong seasonal sales and calibrated price hikes to offset input costs. Margin resilience and pricing power, rather than rainfall, are likely to drive rural-linked consumer stocks this monsoon season.