NCC share price crashes 10% to 52-week low as NHAI imposes two-year tender ban. Details here

NCC shares fell as much as 10% in intraday trade on Thursday, February 19, to their lowest level in a year after the company and its subsidiary faced action from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NCC share price cracked 9.85% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to ₹135 apiece, also its fresh 52-week low.

NHAI ban on NCC According to an exchange filing shared by the company, OB Infrastructure Limited (OBIL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, along with NCC, has received an order of debarment from the NHAI for a period of two years.

The order bars the subsidiary and NCC from participating in any tender/bid/RFP issued by NHAI, whether acting as Concessionaire, Contractor, EPC Contractor, O&M Contractor, O&M Agency, or Consortium Member, for a period of two years with effect from February 17, 2026.

The debarment relates to a highway project in Uttar Pradesh executed by OBIL under a 2006 concession agreement on a BOT (Annuity) basis. OBIL maintains that project delays were caused by NHAI’s failure to hand over land on time and other contractual breaches.

The company initiated arbitration and received a favourable award in November 2024, which NHAI has challenged before the Delhi High Court. Additional disputes related to the project are also under arbitration.

OBIL has stated that the debarment was initiated while arbitration proceedings are ongoing, after the concession period had ended, and without allowing it to be heard. The company plans to challenge the order in accordance with the law.

It also clarified that there is no financial or operational impact on the existing orders and ongoing projects of the company. However, the impact on future tenders is not quantifiable at the moment.

NCC's order book at the end of December 2025 stood at a robust ₹79,571 crore, with transportation segment accounting for 22% of the orders. The order book grew 38% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 FY26 even as standalone revenue declined 14% to ₹4,082 crore.

Meanwhile, PAT was higher by 2% at ₹82 crore, with EBITDA at ₹328 crore. The company had a net debt of ₹2,830 crore on its books.

