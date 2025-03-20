NCC share price jumped nearly 6% on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order worth ₹2,130 crore. NCC shares gained as much as 5.94% to ₹208.65 apiece on the BSE.

The civil construction company, NCC said it has received LoA dated 19th March 2025 from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation etc. at Zone-12 villages area in Amaravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh.

The total price for the contract shall be ₹2129.60 crore (excluding GST), NCC said in a regulatory filing on March 19.

As per the company’s policy, orders or contracts valued at ₹1,000 crore and more (excl. GST) are termed as Major Order.

The time period by which the order or contract is to be executed is 3 years. According to the company, the nature of the order or contract is construction of roads and other allied activities on lumpsum contract (percentage tender) basis.

On February 28, NCC Ltd said it received an order valuing ₹218.82 crore (Excluding GST) in the month of February 2025. The order was related to the Transportation Division and was received from the State Government and did not include any internal order. The Job duration of the order was 36 months.

NCC Stock Price Trend NCC share price has dropped 10% in one month and more than 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, NCC shares have fallen 42%, while the stock has declined 28% in one year,

However, NCC shares have delivered a staggering 97% return in two years and multibagger returns of 463% in the past five years.

At 10:05 AM, NCC shares were trading 3.45% higher at ₹203.75 apiece on the BSE.