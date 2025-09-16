NCC share price rises 5% after bagging ₹2,000 crore project in Bihar. Do you own?

NCC share price rallied as much as 4.77 per cent to ₹218.23 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced it has won ₹2,090.5 crore infrastructure project from the Water Resources Department, Bihar.

NCC shares have largely remained volatile in the near-term. The scrip has gained over 17 per cent in six months, however, has descended nearly 31 per cent in one year. The stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 560 per cent in five years.

NCC new project details In an exchange filing dated September 15, NCC announced that the company has received letter from Water Resources Department, Bihar for Construction of Barner Reservoir Scheme in Jamui district.

“We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter dated 15th September 2025 from the Water Resources Department, Bihar for Construction of Barner Reservoir Scheme in Jamui district,” the company said.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the project entails building a reservoir, dam structures, irrigation canals, and other related works. It has been awarded under standard contract terms in the domestic category and does not fall under related party transactions.

The construction phase is scheduled to be completed within 30 months, followed by a Defect Liability Period (DLP) of 60 months.

The contract is valued at around ₹2,090.5 crore, excluding GST, and will be executed as per the general conditions laid down by the Bihar Water Resources Department.

NCC Q1 results 2025 NCC announced a consolidated net profit of ₹192.1 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking an 8.4 per cent decline from ₹209.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,178.9 crore, compared with ₹5,527.9 crore in Q1 FY25, while total income dropped 6 per cent YoY to ₹5,207.9 crore from ₹5,558.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The construction company’s EBITDA declined 4.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹456.12 crore in the June quarter, compared to ₹477.9 crore in the same period last year. However, its EBITDA margin saw a slight improvement, rising to 8.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 8.6 per cent in Q1 FY25.

In the June quarter, the company received fresh orders worth ₹3,658 crore, bringing NCC’s consolidated order book to ₹70,087 crore by the quarter’s end.

