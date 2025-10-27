NCC share price rises after announcement of Q2 results 2025 date. Check details

Shares of NCC, one of India’s largest and most diversified construction companies, spiked 4% in intraday trade on Monday, October 27, reaching a four-week high of ₹215.80 per share after the company announced an update on its September-quarter earnings.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad-based company said it will release its financial performance for the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the first half of FY26 on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the registered office to consider and approve, among other things, the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” NCC said in a regulatory filing today.