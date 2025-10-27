Mint Market
NCC share price rises after announcement of Q2 results 2025 date. Check details

NCC shares rose 4% to 215.80 on October 27, marking a four-week high after announcing an update on Q2FY26 earnings. The company will release its financial performance on November 6, 2025, during a Board meeting to approve unaudited results for the second quarter and half-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Oct 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Shares of NCC, one of India’s largest and most diversified construction companies, spiked 4% in intraday trade on Monday, October 27, reaching a four-week high of 215.80 per share after the company announced an update on its September-quarter earnings.

The Hyderabad-based company said it will release its financial performance for the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the first half of FY26 on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the registered office to consider and approve, among other things, the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” NCC said in a regulatory filing today.

