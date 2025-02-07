Mint Market

NCC share price slips over 14% to 11-month low after Q3 numbers

NCC shares fell 14.5% to 203 after the company reported mixed Q3 results. Despite a turnover increase to 5,382.86 crore, net profit dropped to 193.18 crore. The stock has decreased 43% over seven months but shows a 320% gain over five years.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated7 Feb 2025, 10:01 AM IST
NCC share price slips over 14% to 11-month low after Q3 numbers (Pixabay)

Shares of NCC, one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, crashed 14.5% in today's early morning trade, February 07, to hit 14-month low of 203 apiece following the release of the company's December quarter numbers.

On a consolidated basis, NCC Limited reported a turnover of 5,382.86 crore (including other income) for the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to 5,287.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company recorded an EBITDA of 540.90 crore and a net profit attributable to shareholders of 193.18 crore, as against 505.41 crore and 220.55 crore, respectively, in the same quarter last year.

The basic and diluted EPS for the third quarter stood at 3.08, compared to 3.51 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its turnover of 16,165.55 crore (including other income) for the nine months of the current financial year, compared to 14,440.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company recorded an EBITDA of 1,361.76 crore and a net profit attributable to shareholders of 566.06 crore for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, as against 1,218.36 crore and 471.53 crore, respectively, in the same period last year.

The basic and diluted EPS for the nine-month period stood at 9.02, compared to 7.51 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Stock down 43% since July

Shares of the company have been on a steady downward trajectory over the past seven months, declining from 364.50 to the current trading price of 208, marking a sharp 43% drop. However, despite this decline, the stock has still delivered a multibagger return of 320% over the last five years.

NCC is one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates, with a diversified presence across key construction segments, including buildings and housing, roads, water and environment, irrigation, metals, mining, and railways. The sector continues to benefit from the government's strong focus on infrastructure spending.

First Published:7 Feb 2025, 10:01 AM IST
