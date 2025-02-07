NCC share price slips over 14% to 11-month low after Q3 numbers

Shares of NCC, one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, crashed 14.5% in today's early morning trade, February 07, to hit 14-month low of ₹203 apiece following the release of the company's December quarter numbers.

On a consolidated basis, NCC Limited reported a turnover of ₹5,382.86 crore (including other income) for the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to ₹5,287.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company recorded an EBITDA of ₹540.90 crore and a net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹193.18 crore, as against ₹505.41 crore and ₹220.55 crore, respectively, in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Three stocks to buy or sell on Friday

The basic and diluted EPS for the third quarter stood at ₹3.08, compared to ₹3.51 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its turnover of ₹16,165.55 crore (including other income) for the nine months of the current financial year, compared to ₹14,440.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company recorded an EBITDA of ₹1,361.76 crore and a net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹566.06 crore for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, as against ₹1,218.36 crore and ₹471.53 crore, respectively, in the same period last year.

Advertisement

The basic and diluted EPS for the nine-month period stood at ₹9.02, compared to ₹7.51 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Stock down 43% since July Shares of the company have been on a steady downward trajectory over the past seven months, declining from ₹364.50 to the current trading price of ₹208, marking a sharp 43% drop. However, despite this decline, the stock has still delivered a multibagger return of 320% over the last five years.

Advertisement

Also Read | Budget 2025 lands softly—markets hesitate as capex slows

NCC is one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates, with a diversified presence across key construction segments, including buildings and housing, roads, water and environment, irrigation, metals, mining, and railways. The sector continues to benefit from the government's strong focus on infrastructure spending.