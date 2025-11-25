NCC share price to be in focus on Wednesday as company secures ₹2,063 crore construction order

Shares of NCC, one of India’s largest and most diversified construction companies, are likely to be on investors' radar in Wednesday's trade, November 26, as the company secured a significant order win.

In an exchange filing post-market hours today, the company informed investors that it had secured an order worth ₹2,063 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam, for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.

The company also said that the promoter or promoter group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

"The Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 21st November 2025 from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam, for the Expansion and Modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam State," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

NCC Q2 Performance For the September-ending quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹167 crore, which is 5% lower than last year's net profit figure of ₹175 crore.

Revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% from last year to ₹4,543 crore, while its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 11.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹394 crore, with expanding by 20 basis points to 8.7% from 8.5% in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of the September quarter, NCC's order book stood at ₹71,957 crore, with Buildings accounting for 31% of the order book, followed by Transportation, Electrical (T&D), and Water & Railways, which accounted for 24%, 21%, and 11%, respectively.

The company remains focused in H2 and said it will continue to work on improving cash flows, accelerating execution, and optimizing leverage as project activity normalizes.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10.63%, retail investors own 25.94% According to Trendlyne shareholding data, as of the end of the September 2025 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held a 10.63% stake in the company, while as many as 5.45 lakh retail shareholders, or those with authorized share capital of up to ₹2 lakh, held a 25.94% stake in the company.

Looking at the stock performance, the shares remained under intense selling pressure in recent months, falling 52% from their July 2024 record high of ₹364.50 apiece. In terms of yearly performance, the stock has crashed 37% in 2025 so far, and if it holds the weak momentum in the coming weeks, it will mark its first crash in five years and its biggest drop since 2019.