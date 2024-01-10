NCC stock gains nearly 10% on strong volumes, logs biggest intraday jump since August
Shares of NCC, one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, jumped nearly 10% in today's trade, recording the best intraday jump since August 2023 amid a strong surge in volumes. During the trade, the stock marked a new 52-week high of ₹194.40 apiece.
