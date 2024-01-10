Shares of NCC, one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, jumped nearly 10% in today's trade, recording the best intraday jump since August 2023 amid a strong surge in volumes. During the trade, the stock marked a new 52-week high of ₹194.40 apiece.

In today's trade, a total of 42 million shares changed hands on both the NSE and BSE, marking a substantial 6.4-fold rise from the stock's average weekly volume of 6.5 million shares. Today's rally has also pushed the stock towards its all-time high of ₹228 apiece, a level last seen in January 2008.

Multibagger returns

NCC is one of the largest infrastructure conglomerates in India, with a presence across all major construction segments such as building and housing, roads, water and environment, irrigation, metals, mining, and railways. Construction companies are currently benefiting from the government's robust infrastructure spending.

The company's shares finished CY23 with a stellar gain of 98%, which is the best yearly performance since CY14, owing to a decline in key raw material costs, significant order wins, and improving financials.

Looking at the long-term performance, the stock gained 208% in 5 years and it is up by 850% in 10 years.

On January 01, the company said it received two new orders in November, which are worth ₹553.48 crore.

Positive outlook

In a recent note, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Securities said that the company's strong order book provides revenue growth visibility for the next 2–3 years. The brokerage highlighted the company's strong performance over the past three years, attributing it to the addition of new segments and verticals that contribute to sustained growth.

Reflecting the positive outlook, the brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and lifted its target price to ₹200 apiece from an earlier price of ₹185 per share.

