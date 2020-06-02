MUMBAI: Shares of NCC jumped over 9% on Tuesday after the company said it received four orders worth ₹1,136 crore in May 2020.

The shares gave up some gains and at 01:45 pm, they were up 5% at ₹26.90 on the BSE. The benchmark index, Sensex rose 1.38% to 33742.97.

The orders were received from state government agencies. Two of the orders, totaling ₹993 crore, pertain to water division and two others are related to the building division. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

The company's order book stood at ₹25,010 crore as on 31 March. Considering its FY20 consolidated revenue, its book-to-bill ratio works out at 2.8 times.

The company had said last week that after the government relaxed lockdown curbs for the construction sector, it has recommenced activities gradually at all permitted project sites.

NCC's consolidated net profit dropped 65.5% year-on-year to ₹60.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 March. Net sales declined 37.9% to ₹2,334.14 crore.

The company is engaged in construction of industrial and commercial buildings, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, housing, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects.

