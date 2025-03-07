Markets
NCC stock has been cut in half after a poor Q3. Can it recover?
Madhvendra 4 min read 07 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Summary
- The infrastructure company saw weak execution in the third quarter due to elections, rains and land delays, causing its stock to drop from ₹364 to ₹187. Is this a good time to enter?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NCC's stock has fallen by more than 50% during the recent market correction. The decline was especially severe as the company reported sluggish quarterly performance in Q3FY25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less