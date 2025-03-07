NCC stock has been cut in half after a poor Q3. Can it recover?

Guidance muted, but order inflows likely to stay robust

Maharashtra accounts for 40% of NCC’s order book, which is facing a slowdown due to the recently concluded state election. Thus, this is not just a one-off quarter for NCC – the weak performance is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of FY25 due to delays in specific projects. As a result, NCC has had to revise its revenue growth guidance from 15% to 5% for the current year. This indicates flat revenue growth in Q4FY25.