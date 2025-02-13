The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) on February 12 announced its entry into the equity and equity derivatives segment, making a significant diversification beyond its traditional agri-focused market. The decision was taken in the 155th Board Meeting of NCDEX held on Wednesday.

“The Board of Directors of the Exchange at its meeting held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, approved for the launch of Equity and Equity Derivatives segment in the Exchange based on a feasibility study and business plan prepared for the same,” NCDEX said in a statement.

The estimated amount to be invested is ₹400-600 crore, as per the announcement.

“The Exchange will benefit from its entry into the equity and equity derivatives segment as the segment is very large, growing and offers an opportunity for NCDEX to diversify beyond the agri segment. The diversification is also expected to benefit the agri segment through significant synergies,” NCDEX said.

The announcement was made alongside the release of NCDEX’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY25 and nine months ended December 31, 2024.