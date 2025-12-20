TCS, Nasdaq vying for NCDEX equity platform vendor deal
NCDEX is reviewing technical proposals from top global vendors for an equity platform launching in FY27. It has raised ₹770 crore for financing and aims to entice IPO-bound firms, navigating a competitive landscape dominated by established exchanges.
India's only agri derivatives exchange National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) is evaluating technical proposals from reputed global vendors—including its existing vendor LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), US-based Nasdaq, London-headquartered Aquis and India's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)—for its equity and equity derivatives platform slated for launch in the next fiscal year, according to a person aware of the development.